On the edge of nowhere, seek the next spring anywhere.



Ascend the peak in search of the Joyspring. Explore every cavern and cave, crevasse and chasm. Hear the wind sing. Keep dashing and find the spring. And when you return, return smiling.

A story-driven 2D adventure that explores the strength of hope and the courage to let go.

A mountaintop structured in 50 rooms full of platforming challenges that demand precision and ingenuity.

Unique 2-layered platform mechanics testing problem-solving and pathfinding.

Simple controls that combine in unique combos to master.

Cheery tunes you can sing in the shower.

A cool scarf.